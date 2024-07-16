posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2024



Quoting: 5 ways to make the Xfce desktop more enjoyable to use | ZDNET —

I don't give Xfce the fair shot it deserves. After all, it's one of the fastest Linux desktops on the market and one of the most flexible. Out of the box, this open-source desktop is fairly easy to use. It has everything you need for a robust desktop interface -- but it could be better.

Everyone's idea of user-friendly is different, so what I'll share with you may or may not fit your modus operandi. Even so, there's certainly a tip or two here that anyone wanting to adopt Xfce as their desktop could use.