Solus Announces Transition Away from Snap

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2024



Solus Project has announced the removal of the AppArmor patchset from the Linux kernel version 6.9 in their Current branch. This change marks the beginning of the end for Snap package support in the distro, signaling a shift towards using Flatpak as the preferred software installation framework.

To clarify, Solus has shipped with Snap and Flatpak support in tandem since 2017, giving users a choice of which of the two (or both together) distro-agnostic software formats to use. Now, back to the topic.

The immediate consequence of this update for users is that Snap packages will now operate under partial confinement. This means they will have limited isolation from the rest of the system, potentially exposing users to security risks if not managed correctly.