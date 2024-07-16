posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2024



Quoting: OpenSSH security flaw fixed | Mageia Blog (English) —

OpenSSH is a set of free software tools enabling secure communications over a computer network using the SSH protocol.

In particular, this tool enables remote server administration.

Recently, researchers demonstrated that under very specific conditions, when establishing a connection using the SSH protocol, a malicious operator could establish the connection without having the necessary rights. This is due to a desynchronization of controls during connection establishment.

This security flaw could compromise the integrity of a server by a malicious third party.

Fortunately, we were able to count on our packaging and quality assurance teams to quickly take this correction into account and distribute it to users. The Mageia team showed as much responsiveness as larger teams such as Debian, Ubuntu or Fedora.