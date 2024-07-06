today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Edit PDF Files on Linux with ONLYOFFICE Docs
If you need to annotate a PDF file, leave a few comments, edit the existing text or add a new text box, insert an image or a shape, delete some pages or delete them forever, you can always find a suitable application that will perform the desired task with ease.
Data Swamp ☛ WireGuard and Linux network namespaces
This guide explains how to setup a WireGuard tunnel on Linux using a dedicated network namespace so you can choose to run a program on the VPN or over clearnet.
I have been able to figure the setup thanks to the following blog post, I enhanced it a bit using scripts and sudo rules.
ID Root ☛ How To Change SSH Listening Port on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change SSH listening port on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Secure Shell (SSH) is a crucial protocol for securely accessing and managing remote servers. By default, SSH listens on port 22, which is widely known and often targeted by malicious actors.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cinnamon Desktop on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cinnamon Desktop on Fedora 40. Fedora 40, a popular GNU/Linux distribution known for its stability and cutting-edge features, comes with the GNOME desktop environment by default. While GNOME is a powerful and versatile desktop environment, some users may prefer a different look and feel.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GStreamer on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GStreamer on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. GStreamer is a powerful multimedia framework that enables developers to create robust and versatile applications for handling audio and video content.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a powerful and user-friendly GNU/Linux distribution that offers a stable and secure computing environment.
HowTo Forge ☛ Guide to Set Up Remote Desktop (RDP) with Xrdp on Debian 12
RDP, or Remote Desktop Protocol, enables you to access the graphical interface of another computer over a network. On Linux, you can utilize Xrdp to create an RDP Server. Xrdp is a free and open-source application server that implements the RDP protocol.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Matomo Web Analytics on Debian 12
Matomo, formerly Piwik, is free and open-source web analytics software that can be used to track website visits and display reports for data and audience analysis.