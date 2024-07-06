Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Tedium ☛ FUTO Keyboard: The Discussion Behind A Cool Product
The last time I wrote about Louis Rossmann I got a full-on video response from Louis that suggested my take was too reverent of him, that he shouldn’t be centered in the conversation. I get that.
But I will say that he is one of the best no-BS communicators around. And the debate he’s been driving in the FOSS space right now is actually pretty interesting. A little while back, while still maintaining his namesake repair business and popular YouTube channel, Rossmann took his first-ever day job. He is now the director of community outreach for an organization named FUTO, which specializes in developing and supporting transparent, privacy-minded, user-empowering tech. (While it doesn’t call itself a company and is organized under a .org domain, it does not appear to be a nonprofit—I did not see a 501(c) filing anywhere online—so if Louis happens to do a response to this, maybe he could make that business designation clear. Is it a B Corp? A foundation? A for-profit startup? Does it pay taxes?) Its primary founder, Eron Wolf, is an early funder of WhatsApp and a key developer of Yahoo! Games, so as a result, he has a ton of money to throw around—and he’s used that money to fund major open-source projects.
-
Mediocregopher ☛ Serving Gemtext Files From Caddy
The Caddy webserver is a fantastic project which fits the bill nicely. It's written in Go, a language more suited to a general-purpose webserver, and has a fairly well documented system for writing plugins. Out of the box it implements quite a few of the features I had to implement for domani from scratch, namely support for automatically retrieving TLS certificates via Let's Encrypt and a full suite of HTTP server functionality. There's also the added benefit that I'm already using Caddy in my stack anyway, so by phasing out domani in favor of Caddy plugins I actually end up reducing my number of running services.
-
Education
-
FSF ☛ Share free software with your friends and colleagues
Have you ever wondered how to get a friend or colleague or even a complete stranger hooked up with free software? Here's the ultimate guide.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ New edition of Code the Classics Volume I on sale now
Our retro-gaming classic went on sale back in 2019, and we’re releasing the new edition of Code the Classics Volume I today. The biggest update is the addition of three new tutorials covering Python, Pygame Zero, and Git for version control. These new tutorials will make working with the code examples easier for beginners.
-