Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The last time I wrote about Louis Rossmann I got a full-on video response from Louis that suggested my take was too reverent of him, that he shouldn’t be centered in the conversation. I get that.

But I will say that he is one of the best no-BS communicators around. And the debate he’s been driving in the FOSS space right now is actually pretty interesting. A little while back, while still maintaining his namesake repair business and popular YouTube channel, Rossmann took his first-ever day job. He is now the director of community outreach for an organization named FUTO, which specializes in developing and supporting transparent, privacy-minded, user-empowering tech. (While it doesn’t call itself a company and is organized under a .org domain, it does not appear to be a nonprofit—I did not see a 501(c) filing anywhere online—so if Louis happens to do a response to this, maybe he could make that business designation clear. Is it a B Corp? A foundation? A for-profit startup? Does it pay taxes?) Its primary founder, Eron Wolf, is an early funder of WhatsApp and a key developer of Yahoo! Games, so as a result, he has a ton of money to throw around—and he’s used that money to fund major open-source projects.