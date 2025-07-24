news
NetBSD on Old Machine and Release of OPNsense 25.7
Hackaday ☛ Game Dev On IBook G4 With NetBSD
What can you do with a laptop enough to drink even in the Puritan ex-colonies? 21 years is a long time for computer hardware– but [Chris] is using his early-2004 iBook G4 for game dev thanks to NetBSD.
OPNSense ☛ OPNsense 25.7 released
For over a decade now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.
25.7, nicknamed "Visionary Viper", features reusable and thoroughly revamped frontend code, an SFTP backup plugin, experimental privilege separation for the GUI, JSON container support for aliases, a new and improved firewall automation GUI, performance enhancements especially for numerous aliases being used at once, Dnsmasq DHCP support, Kea DHCPv6 support, Greek as a new language, FreeBSD 14.3 plus much more.
Distro Watch ☛ BSD Release: OPNsense 25.7
OPNsense is a FreeBSD-based specialist operating system designed for firewalls and routers. The project's latest release, OPNsense 25.7, introduces several changes to the user interface and updates the base system to FreeBSD 14.3. [...]
Distro Watch ☛ OPNsense 25.7
