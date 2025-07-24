NetBSD on Old Machine and Release of OPNsense 25.7

For over a decade now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

25.7, nicknamed "Visionary Viper", features reusable and thoroughly revamped frontend code, an SFTP backup plugin, experimental privilege separation for the GUI, JSON container support for aliases, a new and improved firewall automation GUI, performance enhancements especially for numerous aliases being used at once, Dnsmasq DHCP support, Kea DHCPv6 support, Greek as a new language, FreeBSD 14.3 plus much more.