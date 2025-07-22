news
Fwupd 2.0.13 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock
Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.12, the fwupd 2.0.13 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the HP USB-C 100W G6 dock, Logitech bulk controller peripherals, as well as more MediaTek scaler devices.
Some new features are included in the fwupd 2.0.13 release, like a new daemon configuration option to ignore efivars free space, support for glob-aware version comparison requirements, the ability to allow targeting specific regions in FMAP when using flashrom, and detection of static variables and magic numbers during code review.
Linuxiac:
-
Fwupd 2.0.13 Released with Faster Startup and Lower Memory Use
Over a month after its previous 2.0.12 release, Fwupd, an open-source utility designed to simplify firmware updates on Linux-based systems, has rolled out its new 2.0.13 version.
The update introduces a daemon config option to ignore efivars free space, which should help avoid false alarms on systems where EFI variable storage isn’t a concern. Meanwhile, glob-aware version comparison requirements now make it easier to handle firmware version checks in a more flexible way.
For those dealing with low-level flashing, fwupd now allows targeting specific FMAP regions when using flashrom, providing more precise control over firmware updates. The team has also identified and flagged static variables and magic numbers during code reviews, helping to maintainability down the line.