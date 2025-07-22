Fwupd 2.0.13 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock

Over a month after its previous 2.0.12 release, Fwupd, an open-source utility designed to simplify firmware updates on Linux-based systems, has rolled out its new 2.0.13 version.

The update introduces a daemon config option to ignore efivars free space, which should help avoid false alarms on systems where EFI variable storage isn’t a concern. Meanwhile, glob-aware version comparison requirements now make it easier to handle firmware version checks in a more flexible way.

For those dealing with low-level flashing, fwupd now allows targeting specific FMAP regions when using flashrom, providing more precise control over firmware updates. The team has also identified and flagged static variables and magic numbers during code reviews, helping to maintainability down the line.