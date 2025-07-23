KDE Desktop Environment Comes to FreeBSD 15.0 Installer

news

Big news came from the FreeBSD camp: users may soon enjoy an easier, more streamlined path to setting up a desktop environment, more specifically KDE Plasma, thanks to ongoing work targeting the upcoming FreeBSD 15.0 release.

Developers are currently working to integrate a KDE desktop installation directly into the FreeBSD installer (bsdinstall), creating a user-friendly experience right from the start.

First off, if you’re a Linux user who’s used to those slick graphical installers that get you up and running with a full desktop environment in just a few clicks, it’s totally fair to wonder what makes this news such a big deal.