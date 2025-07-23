After the big Thunderbird 140 ESR release, Thunderbird 141 looks like a small update that introduces a new ‘Archive’ action for email notifications, as well as an updated composer window that now shows a warning if your configured OpenPGP key expires soon.

Firefox 142 looks like another small update, only promising a couple of new features, including support for a flexible exception list to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) Strict mode to fix broken site features caused by tracker blocking.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 comes after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 to improve support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol by displaying the status of active WireGuard connections directly on the dashboard of the web user interface and enabling support for Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) to increase TCP throughput over WireGuard tunnels.

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.12, the fwupd 2.0.13 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the HP USB-C 100W G6 dock, Logitech bulk controller peripherals, as well as more MediaTek scaler devices.

As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.