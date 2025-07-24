Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

We’re pleased to announce that we’re officially migrating to Read the Docs as our documentation generation and hosting platform. Our documentation source files will continue to reside in the qubes-doc Git repository with PGP-signed tags and commits, and the live documentation published on the web will continue to be located on the official Qubes website, but Read the Docs will handle generating the documentation from our source files and hosting the generated documentation on the backend so that it can be served to Qubes website visitors. Migrating to Read the Docs will enable us to localize the documentation, maintain release-specific documentation, support offline documentation, and more. Today marks the beginning of a 20-day community testing period for the new documentation, which is already live at https://doc.qubes-os.org/en/latest/.