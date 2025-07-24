news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
AlmaLinux 8 vs 9: A Comprehensive Comparison for Enterprise GNU/Linux Users
Choosing between AlmaLinux 8 and AlmaLinux 9 can significantly impact the stability, security, and long-term maintenance requirements of your infrastructure. As someone who has deployed both versions across multiple production environments, I’ll share practical insights to help you make an informed decision.
-
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 343
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 343 and cockpit-machines 336: [...]
-
The Qubes documentation is migrating to Read the Docs!
We’re pleased to announce that we’re officially migrating to Read the Docs as our documentation generation and hosting platform. Our documentation source files will continue to reside in the qubes-doc Git repository with PGP-signed tags and commits, and the live documentation published on the web will continue to be located on the official Qubes website, but Read the Docs will handle generating the documentation from our source files and hosting the generated documentation on the backend so that it can be served to Qubes website visitors. Migrating to Read the Docs will enable us to localize the documentation, maintain release-specific documentation, support offline documentation, and more. Today marks the beginning of a 20-day community testing period for the new documentation, which is already live at https://doc.qubes-os.org/en/latest/.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s new in cloud automation: Red Hat Ansible AWS 10.0.0
Looking to get started with Ansible for Amazon Web Services?
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat boosts partner engagement with program updates and new Partner Demand Center
The epoch-making shift in the technology landscape, fueled by breakthroughs in AI and the dynamic world of virtualization, is reshaping every industry. Red Hat’s partner ecosystem is pivotal in helping customers navigate these seismic shifts and capitalize on emerging opportunities, which is why we are continuously refining Red Hat’s global partner engagement experience with an ecosystem-driven approach to IT modernization. Our transformation is rooted in three business enablers: a globally unified partner program, streamlined partner incentives and an enhanced digital experience.
-
FOSS Post ☛ Things To Do After Installing Fedora 42
Fedora releases a new version of their distribution every 6 months, with each new version being supported with updates for 13 months in total. The distribution is a good place to get the latest stable software and technologies consistently.
-
Red Hat ☛ Deploy ChatQnA on OpenShift with AMD Instinct
The goal of Open Platform for Enterprise Hey Hi (AI) (OPEA) is to provide an open ecosystem for enterprise level generative AI (gen AI) solutions with a focus on retrieval-augmented generative AI. Red Hat OpenShift AI provides an open ecosystem of software and hardware for model serving and hardware acceleration as well as manages the lifecycle of gen Hey Hi (AI) models. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform allows for building (if needed) and deploying or scaling of various components of an application.
-
Red Hat ☛ Optimize RHEL for edge and IoT deployments
Deploying a full-featured Linux distribution such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) on resource-constrained edge or Internet of Things (IoT) devices presents unique challenges. While image mode for RHEL offers immutability and customization, further optimization is often required to meet strict memory and storage limitations.