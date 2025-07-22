news
Thunderbird 141 Open-Source Email Client Adds ‘Archive’ Action to Notifications
After the big Thunderbird 140 ESR release, Thunderbird 141 looks like a small update that introduces a new ‘Archive’ action for email notifications, as well as an updated composer window that now shows a warning if your configured OpenPGP key expires soon.
Thunderbird 141 also fixes numerous issues, including a crash that occurred when parsing the message state, incorrect folder sorting when manually ordering them, a crash that occurred on startup for POP3, and an issue with the Delete button removing attachments instead of the message.