posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2025



Quoting: 6 modern alternatives to classic Linux tools I wish I discovered earlier —

If you've spent any significant time with Linux, chances are you've become proficient in its traditional command-line utilities, such as ls, grep, and ps. These tools have been around since the early days of UNIX. They’re reliable, battle-tested, and available on practically every Linux system out there, but they were also built in a very different era of computing.

You might have noticed a new wave of CLI tools that are more user-friendly and often come with improvements like syntax highlighting, smarter defaults, and better performance. These programs aren’t universally available, so you’ll need to install them yourself. If you manage (or plan to manage) multiple Linux servers, it’s probably best to stick with the legacy tools. But if that’s not the case, these modern alternatives are definitely worth exploring. I’ve had a good experience with several of them.