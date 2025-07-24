octoDNS provides a set of tools and patterns that make it easy to manage your DNS records across multiple providers. The resulting config can live in a repository and be deployed just like the rest of your code, maintaining a clear history and using your existing review & workflow.

The architecture is pluggable and the tooling is flexible to make it applicable to a wide variety of use-cases. Effort has been made to make adding new providers as easy as possible. In the simple case that involves writing of a single class and a couple hundred lines of code, most of which is translating between the provider’s schema and octoDNS’s.

This is free and open source software.