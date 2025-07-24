news
Elektroid - sample and MIDI device manager - LinuxLinks
Elektroid is a sample and MIDI device manager. It includes the elektroid GUI application and the elektroid-cli CLI application.
This is free and open source software.
Brakeman - static analysis tool - LinuxLinks
Brakeman is a static analysis tool which checks Ruby on Rails applications for security vulnerabilities.
This is free software for non-commercial use although the license does not appear to be OSI-compatible.
octoDNS - manage DNS across multiple providers - LinuxLinks
octoDNS provides a set of tools and patterns that make it easy to manage your DNS records across multiple providers. The resulting config can live in a repository and be deployed just like the rest of your code, maintaining a clear history and using your existing review & workflow.
The architecture is pluggable and the tooling is flexible to make it applicable to a wide variety of use-cases. Effort has been made to make adding new providers as easy as possible. In the simple case that involves writing of a single class and a couple hundred lines of code, most of which is translating between the provider’s schema and octoDNS’s.
This is free and open source software.
Prettier - opinionated code formatter - LinuxLinks
Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary. It removes all original styling* and ensures that all outputted code conforms to a consistent style.
Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!
This is free and open source software.