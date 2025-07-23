news
KDE Kate and GNOME Foundation Reports
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Plasma & Kate on Wayland in 2025
This is an update of my Plasma & Kate on Wayland end of 2021 post from close to 4 years ago.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Steven Deobald: 2025-07-18 GNOME Foundation Update
Most of this week was spent creating a draft of the 2025 annual report. I’ve never created an annual report for a non-profit before, so it was a fun exercise! It did consume enough time that I’ll be creating my GUADEC slides on the airplane, though.
Thanks to everyone who contributed to the Annual Report / 2025 Successes issue in GitLab. I know this was a bit of a scramble, and I appreciate everyone taking the time to chip in.
