KDE Kate and GNOME Foundation Reports

Most of this week was spent creating a draft of the 2025 annual report. I’ve never created an annual report for a non-profit before, so it was a fun exercise! It did consume enough time that I’ll be creating my GUADEC slides on the airplane, though.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to the Annual Report / 2025 Successes issue in GitLab. I know this was a bit of a scramble, and I appreciate everyone taking the time to chip in.