Games: Space Dingus, Splitgate 2, and More

GamingOnLinux ☛ Space Dingus is a spiritual sequel to Death Road to Canada
Death Road to Canada is a lot of fun and so I have great expectations for the next game from Rocketcat Games, which is a spiritual sequel named Space Dingus.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Splitgate 2 is "going back to beta" with the original shutting down as 1047 Games have layoffs
1047 Games have announced that Splitgate 2 is going to be reworked, and they're shutting down the original Splitgate. The developers have also announced that due to all this they've made the "incredibly difficult decision to reduce certain roles".
GamingOnLinux ☛ Extreme sports game Descenders Next has released into Early Access
Descenders Next is a fresh extreme sports game from RageSquid / No More Robots and it shadow-dropped on Steam in Early Access. They must be crazy, with little to no build up, the game just sneakily arrived along with an update to the original Descenders to add in a racing mode.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hellraiser game announced with Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival
The first proper Hellraiser game has just been revealed with Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival. Looks like it will be a good one for fans of classic horror blended with modern game design.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Co-op climbing game PEAK is a truly great time with friends
PEAK is another in the list of quality co-op chaos games to add to your collection. From Landfall and AGGRO CRAB, it's an online co-op climbing game with some floaty silly physics and currently one of the most popular multiplayer games on Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Whimsical exploration-trading adventure Townseek gets a big demo refresh
Townseek is a colourful casual exploration and trading adventure game from developer Whales And Games, with a brand new big upgrade for the demo available.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dwarf Fortress gets much more powerful modding in the latest update
I can't wait to see what the community cooks up for Dwarf Fortress, with the latest update bringing much more advanced modding capabilities to the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve restores the Steam page for Old School Rally after it got hit with a DMCA
After recently receiving a DMCA takedown notice, Old School Rally had its Steam store page removed. Valve have now restored it and work on it continues.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Build up a shop and make potions in the cute Penny for Your Potion
Penny for Your Potion looks like a nice one for fans of casual crafting and management, with you running your own shop and brewing potions for customers. It's due to arrive in Early Access with Linux support later this year.