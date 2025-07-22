news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2025



Quoting: 5 reasons why BlueStar is the most beautiful Linux distro I have tried yet —

What you consider beautiful is very subjective, so you might not agree with my observations about BlueStar. After all, Linux users haven’t traditionally been exposed to beautiful interfaces. Linux distributions range from command-line-only setups to functioning works of art.

Most distros fall somewhere in the middle, and that’s perfectly fine because many of you prefer a balance between aesthetics and functionality. That’s probably the reason why Linux Mint and Ubuntu are so popular. Personally, I have a soft spot for aesthetically pleasing operating systems, even if that means sacrificing a bit of functionality. But BlueStar manages to deliver both.