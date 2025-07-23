news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2025



Quoting: mapec - my humble trivial tribute to Matt S Trout - Vortices of Extelligence —

So on Monday I learned from Perl Weekly that Matt S Trout of Perl fame has passed away. I can't say I knew him, though I read a lot of his writings and discussions, and I used a lot of his software; I may have briefly met him at YAPC 2014 in Sofia, but that doesn't really count.

So a silly little thing I did to honor his memory was to take a small program that does one thing and does it well, polish it up a bit, and, I guess, try to preserve it for a little bit longer. So here is my version of mapec for what very little it's worth.