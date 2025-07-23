news

KDE-Centric KaOS Goes Qt5-Free with July 2025 Release, Adds Plasma 6.4

The latest stable ISO of KaOS, version 2025.7, a rolling KDE-centric Linux distribution that relies on the XFS file system, has just been released, marking the fourth distribution release of the year.

Regarding visuals, the Midna theme has been completely overhauled, featuring a brand-new icon set, redesigned login and splash screens, an updated window decoration, and a modernized color scheme.

However, what is more important is that KaOS has effectively transitioned to a Qt6-only default installation. While Qt5 remains temporarily available in the repositories for those who need legacy applications, KDE Frameworks based on Qt5 are no longer supported.