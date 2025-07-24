news
today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ NFS v4 delegations on a Linux NFS server can act as mandatory locks
NFS v4 delegations are an feature where the NFS server, such as your Linux fileserver, hands a lot of authority over a particular file over to a client that is using that file. There are various sorts of delegations, but even a basic read delegation will force the NFS server to recall the delegation if anything else wants to write to the file or to remove it. Recalling a delegation requires notifying the NFS v4 client that it has lost the delegation and then having the client accept and respond to that. NFS v4 clients have to respond to the loss of a delegation because they may be holding local state that needs to be flushed back to the NFS server before the delegation can be released.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ How Stacer Simplifies GNU/Linux System Maintenance and Optimization
The FOSS Force GNU/Linux App of the Week — Stacer Want complete control over your GNU/Linux system—without the command line?
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ AppArmor vs SELinux Comparison
Linux system security has evolved dramatically over the past two decades. Traditional discretionary access control mechanisms, while foundational, often fall short in today’s complex threat landscape. This comprehensive comparison examines two leading mandatory access control solutions: AppArmor and SELinux.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL Workbench on Linux Mint 22
Managing databases efficiently requires powerful tools that streamline development workflows and enhance productivity. MySQL Workbench stands as the premier visual database management solution for developers, database administrators, and system architects working with MySQL databases.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Certbot on Fedora 42
HTTPS has become essential for modern websites, providing crucial security and improving search engine rankings. Traditional SSL certificates can be expensive and complex to manage, creating barriers for developers and system administrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CUDA on Linux Mint 22
Installing CUDA on Linux Mint 22 opens up powerful GPU computing capabilities for machine learning, deep learning, and scientific computing applications. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the CUDA installation process, from initial system preparation to final verification.
-
-
TecMint ☛ 22 Linux Networking Commands for Sysadmin
In this article, we will review some of the most used command-line tools and utilities for network management in Linux, under different categories. We will explain some common usage examples, which will make network management much easier in Linux.