NFS v4 delegations are an feature where the NFS server, such as your Linux fileserver, hands a lot of authority over a particular file over to a client that is using that file. There are various sorts of delegations, but even a basic read delegation will force the NFS server to recall the delegation if anything else wants to write to the file or to remove it. Recalling a delegation requires notifying the NFS v4 client that it has lost the delegation and then having the client accept and respond to that. NFS v4 clients have to respond to the loss of a delegation because they may be holding local state that needs to be flushed back to the NFS server before the delegation can be released.