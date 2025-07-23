news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2025



Quoting: This Core Ultra Tiny PC Is Built for Kubuntu Linux —

Kubuntu Focus, the company selling PCs built specifically for desktop Linux, has just released the NX Gen 3 PC. It’s a small desktop computer powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 hardware and Kubuntu Linux.

This PC is an updated version of the company’s Focus NX computer, which somewhat resembles an Apple Mac Mini or ASUS NUC PC. It’s a compact desktop measuring 4.6 x 4.4 x 15 inches (117 x 112 x 37 mm), with a metal body, plastic top, and the same heat sink design as Intel’s Cyber Canyon NUC computers.

The main upgrade here is the processor, which is now available in two options: an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H or an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H. Both CPUs are 15th-generation models with a 40W TDP, but the Ultra 7 has more cores/threads, better integrated graphics, and slightly faster clock speeds. Kubuntu Focus also uses dual-channel RAM for the best possible performance.