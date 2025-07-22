Linux 6.16-rc7

So last week started very quiet and that always makes me happy. Then on Thursday I started getting some updates, and I went "ok, so at least we have some networking fixes", but things otherwise still felt like this was going to be a tiny rc7.

And then Friday came along.

And the weekend.

And here we are, with a not inconsiderable rc7.

That said, the last few days I ended up getting a fair amount of pull requests, but pretty much all of them were tiny. A lot of single-fix pulls, and while rc7 isn't the tiny release it looked like mid-week, it's also not really any bigger than usual.

So there are fixes all over, they are all pretty small.

Nothing really stands out - the biggest patches in here are for some documentation and self-tests or tooling, not actual kernel code changes.

So unlike the week before, it all feels very trivial and I think we're in good shape. Knock wood,

Linus