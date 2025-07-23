Ubuntu, Free Software, and Standards

Last month, I read Empire of AI, a scathing tale of the invention of ChatGPT. This month, I read Where Wizards Stay Up Late: The Origins of the Internet, a much rosier story of the invention of a more important technology: the [Internet].

Authors Katie Hafner and Matthew Lyon cover the history starting in the 1960s all the way up to 1994, just two years before the book was published.1 Here are my notes.