news
Games: Steam Deck, Gaming on Raspberry Pi, and Steam Games on RISC-V Processors
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How I Installed World of Warcraft on My Steam Deck
World of Warcraft is still a massively popular, massively multiplayer game. Even though it’s not on Steam, you can still play it on your Steam Deck and there’s even a handy mod to adapt the game for a controller layout.
Having never played WoW before and being genuinely curious how well the Steam Deck handles third-party launchers, I decided it was time to see what all the fuss is about. I’m only two decades late, after all.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I Solved My Loud Gaming PC Problem With a Raspberry Pi and an Open-Source App
My gaming PC is loud. Within minutes of booting up a game, it's a pixel-pushing jet engine—not the sort of thing I want sitting in my living room drowning out my TV while I play games on the big screen. Here's how I solve it by streaming from my PC to a smaller, less obtrusive Raspberry Pi.
Sunshine and Moonlight Let You Stream PC Games to Nearly Any Device
Sunshine is a self-hosted game streaming server for Windows and Linux that works with a wide range of hardware (NVidia, AMD, and Intel are supported), and streams games from your own PC, rather than a cloud service.
Once Sunshine is installed, you connect to it from Moonlight, a game streaming client which works on almost every device you could potentially play games from, including PCs, macOS devices, Apple and Android phones and tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and, of course, the humble Raspberry Pi.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ You Can Play Steam Games on RISC-V Processors Now
Open source developers are building an emulator called felix86, which allows you to run x86-designed software on RISC-V processors, and they recently showed off some AAA games being played through their emulator using Steam. It's a big step for the still-emerging world of RISC-V computing and gaming, specifically.
In a blog post, the felix86 devs reported that on RISC-V devices they were managing to get AAA games running, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Crysis, which are x86 Windows-only games. The developers told GamingOnLinux that they were running the Linux Steam client, "which means games that have Steam DRM can be played on RISC-V with felix86." Steam only officially supports x86 processors on Windows and Linux, with Apple Silicon support (based on ARM) in beta on macOS. However, it does work on Windows on ARM PCs with the built-in x86 compatibility layer, and various x86 emulation layers exist for ARM Linux.