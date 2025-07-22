Games: Steam Deck, Gaming on Raspberry Pi, and Steam Games on RISC-V Processors

My gaming PC is loud. Within minutes of booting up a game, it's a pixel-pushing jet engine—not the sort of thing I want sitting in my living room drowning out my TV while I play games on the big screen. Here's how I solve it by streaming from my PC to a smaller, less obtrusive Raspberry Pi.

Sunshine and Moonlight Let You Stream PC Games to Nearly Any Device

Sunshine is a self-hosted game streaming server for Windows and Linux that works with a wide range of hardware (NVidia, AMD, and Intel are supported), and streams games from your own PC, rather than a cloud service.

Once Sunshine is installed, you connect to it from Moonlight, a game streaming client which works on almost every device you could potentially play games from, including PCs, macOS devices, Apple and Android phones and tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and, of course, the humble Raspberry Pi.