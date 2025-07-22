news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2025



Quoting: Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings —

Mozilla has just unveiled Thunderbird version 141 of its widely adopted free and open-source desktop email client, now available for download.

One of the new features introduced in this version is the ‘Archive‘ action now available right from mail notifications. Additionally, Thunderbird’s Composer now smartly warns users if their configured OpenPGP key is nearing expiration, helping to prevent sudden security issues.

As for fixes, there’s plenty in this update. For example, message archiving should now proceed smoothly, without silently stopping during asynchronous folder creation. Some of the other bug fixes worth noting include...