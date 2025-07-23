news
Audiocasts/Shows: Kodsnack, Destination Linux, and Linux Matters
Kodsnack ☛ Kodsnack 652 - The best of nature, with Grace Jansen
Fredrik talks to Grace Jansen about cloud tools, and bringing them to your local machine in a better way. Opentelemetry is a great tool, but it’s not the whole story for observability. Gathering the data is just the first step.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 428: Interview with Sherard Griffin of Red Hat
In this episode of Destination Linux, we interview Sherard Griffin, the Head of Engineering for OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) at Red Hat. Sherard joins us to reveal how his team is scaling machine-learning across hybrid clouds and containers.
00:01:29 Sherard Griffin: OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) Meets Destination Linux
00:03:00 What Sparked the Tech Passion?
00:10:25 How Open Source Proved Its Power to Sherard
00:17:03 Red Bait Had Data to Crunch—and Sherard Was In
00:19:51 From Skepticism to Scale: Championing Kubernetes
00:28:52 Hey Hi (AI) for Everyone: Red Hat’s Plan to Keep It Open
00:34:38 Is Hey Hi (AI) Replacing Us?
00:36:34 Beyond the Hype: Making Hey Hi (AI) Work Where It Matters
00:47:06 Inside the Big Projects Sherard’s Leading Today
00:53:47 Why GNU/Linux Is Built for the Future of AI
00:59:44 Landing a Job in Open Source: Sherard’s Advice
01:04:40 Guiding the Next Generation into Software Careers
01:10:18 Lightning Round
01:12:50 Final Thoughts and a Big Thank You to Sherard
Linux Matters: Frankenstein's Ubuntu Server Framework
Martin overrides default browser behaviour, Alan automates Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub using gh, and Mark creates a monster using Ubuntu Server and his Framework laptop!