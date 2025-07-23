Audiocasts/Shows: Kodsnack, Destination Linux, and Linux Matters

00:01:29 Sherard Griffin: OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) Meets Destination Linux

00:03:00 What Sparked the Tech Passion?

00:10:25 How Open Source Proved Its Power to Sherard

00:17:03 Red Bait Had Data to Crunch—and Sherard Was In

00:19:51 From Skepticism to Scale: Championing Kubernetes

00:28:52 Hey Hi (AI) for Everyone: Red Hat’s Plan to Keep It Open

00:34:38 Is Hey Hi (AI) Replacing Us?

00:36:34 Beyond the Hype: Making Hey Hi (AI) Work Where It Matters

00:47:06 Inside the Big Projects Sherard’s Leading Today

00:53:47 Why GNU/Linux Is Built for the Future of AI

00:59:44 Landing a Job in Open Source: Sherard’s Advice

01:04:40 Guiding the Next Generation into Software Careers

01:10:18 Lightning Round

01:12:50 Final Thoughts and a Big Thank You to Sherard

