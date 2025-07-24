news
Hardware/Modding: TrueNAS, and LILYGO
Raspberry Pi ☛ Creating a space for connection and code: Meet Seung Woo (Tony), Canada
Meet Tony, a 17-year-old student from Canada who co-founded a school Code Club to help others discover the joy of coding.
Raspberry Pi ☛ The many and varied uses of photography on Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi camera projects have been around for about as long as Raspberry Pi itself — folks were connecting USB webcams and proper decent cameras to Raspberry Pi long before the first ever Camera Module came out just over a year after the original Model B.
Now there are all manner of Raspberry Pi cameras and even better webcams to use, along with builds and makes of every variety. Here’s just some of the very cool things you can do with a Raspberry Pi and a camera. Say cheese!
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO T-Watch Ultra Features ESP32-S3, AMOLED Display, GNSS, and LoRa Connectivity
LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.
Kernel Space
Michael Lynch ☛ Migrating a ZFS pool from RAIDZ1 to RAIDZ2 · mtlynch.io
I recently upgraded my home TrueNAS server and migrated 18 TB of data from a 4-disk RAIDZ1 ZFS pool to a new RAIDZ2 pool.
The neat part is that I did it with only three additional 8 TB disks and never transferred my data to external storage.
