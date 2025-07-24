Hardware/Modding: TrueNAS, and LILYGO

Raspberry Pi camera projects have been around for about as long as Raspberry Pi itself — folks were connecting USB webcams and proper decent cameras to Raspberry Pi long before the first ever Camera Module came out just over a year after the original Model B.

Now there are all manner of Raspberry Pi cameras and even better webcams to use, along with builds and makes of every variety. Here’s just some of the very cool things you can do with a Raspberry Pi and a camera. Say cheese!