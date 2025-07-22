Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 Improves WireGuard Support, Console Graphics Stack

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 comes after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 to improve support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol by displaying the status of active WireGuard connections directly on the dashboard of the web user interface and enabling support for Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) to increase TCP throughput over WireGuard tunnels.

Fwupd 2.0.13 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.12, the fwupd 2.0.13 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the HP USB-C 100W G6 dock, Logitech bulk controller peripherals, as well as more MediaTek scaler devices.

Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit to Launch in Mid-August with 2070 TFLOPS AI Performance, Priced at $3499

The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is an upcoming high-performance platform built for next-generation humanoid robotics, real-time sensor fusion, and generative AI at the edge. It delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, includes 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and supports high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for deploying large transformer and vision-language models in real-time robotic systems.

DreamHAT+ Enables 60 GHz Radar Sensing on Raspberry Pi 4B and 5

Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.

Raspberry Pi Expands Embedded Lineup with Low-Cost Radio and Camera Modules

This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.

Internet Society

How YOU Run the Internet

Without you, there is no Internet. The Internet is so much more than just devices connecting to each other; it’s a place for all of us to come together to share information, experiences, and ideas.  

news

Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2025

Clear Linux - In Memoriam

  
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs

 
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone

  
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms

 
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support

  
Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE


  
 


 
Google Debuts OSS Rebuild Project

  
Google launches the OSS Rebuild project to verify open source packages and combat supply chain attacks through reproducible builds

 
General-Purpose Linux Distros Explained

  
Learn what general-purpose Linux distros are and why they’re the go-to choice for many desktop and server users

 
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings

  
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button

 
Arch Linux users told to purge Firefox forks after AUR malware scare

  
The distro's greatest asset is arguably also its greatest weakness

 
The 10 Retro Games That Shaped Unix and Linux

  
Unix and Linux aren't names you might normally associate with games

 
today's howtos

  
5 howtos

 
World's first RISC-V tablet is finally fully baked - PineTab-V now ships with functional Linux for $159

  
At the 2025 RISC-V Summit, a full Debian-based table was introduced

 
Linux 6.16-rc7

  
released by Linus

 
today's howtos

  
some howtos

 
HowTo Geek on Homelab, NAS, and GNU/Linux

  
3 recent articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
5 reasons my Intel N100 mini PC running Linux is perfect for streaming

  
For an affordable and compact device, my Intel N100 mini PC, running Linux

 
Garuda Linux Is Revamping Its Hardware Support

  
The Garuda Linux team announced over the weekend changes to several packages that enable hardware support

 
5 reasons why BlueStar is the most beautiful Linux distro I have tried yet

  
What you consider beautiful is very subjective

 
Games: "Fallout: Bakersfield", Mycopunk, Xenopurge, and More

  
9 articles from GamingOnLinux

 
KDE Plasma Adds Rounded Bottom Window Corners to Apps

  
KDE Plasma is getting in on the rounded bottom window corners action in its next major release

 
I Found a New Open Source Grammar Checker Tool And I Like it... Well... Kind of

  
Sometime simple is better

 
Fedora Must (Carefully) Embrace Flathub

  
Opportunity is upon us! For the past few years, the desktop Linux user base has been growing at a historically high rate

 
Games: Steam Deck, Gaming on Raspberry Pi, and Steam Games on RISC-V Processors

  
3 gaming picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
HowTo Geek on LibreOffice, Homelab, and Plex Media Server

  
assorted recent articles

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
UNIX and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks for now

 
Games: Steam Games and More

  
a pair of stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7

 
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6 Brings Better SSH Validation

  
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6, an easy-to-use SD card preparation tool by Raspberry Pi

 
This lightweight Linux distro makes switching from Windows 10 easy

  
Lubuntu is a fast, no-frills Linux distribution for the masses - and it's perfect for reviving older hardware

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
What’s the Point of Linux “Anti-Something” Distros?

  
The biggest question our man in Italy has about Linux distros and other open source software projects taking political stances is

 
today's leftovers

  
Debian and more

 
How the Free Software Foundation Battles the LLM Bots

  
As the Free Software Foundation approaches its 40th anniversary, it's facing ongoing and increasing distributed denial-of-service attacks.

 
Review: HeliumOS 10.0

  
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS

 
today's howtos

  
only a few so far on Monday

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

  
The 249th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 20th, 2025.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Games: SuperTuxKart in Research, MAME 0.278 is Released

  
Some gaming leftovers

 
NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You

  
a couple of recent articles

 
Raspberry Pi, Home Assistant Server, and Plex Media Server

  
devices and hosting picks

 
Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles

  
Some recent picks

 
Recent Articles About Proxmox

  
Proxmox handful

 
today's howtos

  
4 technical posts

 
Terminal Multiplexer and the Terminal Fetish

  
a couple of articles

 
Homelabbers and Self-Hosting

  
Recent articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
7 Best Android Apps for Chromebook Productivity

 
HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland

  
Chromium adds Wayland color-management-v1 support

 
Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years

  
In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux

 
This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners

  
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5

 
A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10

  
The end is coming, the end is coming…the end of Windows 10 support

 
GNU/Linux and KDE Leftovers

  
a few more picks for today

 
Retro and Open Hardware

  
Hardware and OSes

 
Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops

  
I loathe all forms of waste

 
today's howtos

  
many from idroot

 
Open Data, Open Access, and Standards

  
Sharing in the news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
Applications: Privacy Note Apps, Recording the Screen, and More

  
picks regarding software for GNU/Linux

 
Malware Discovered in Arch Linux AUR Packages

  
Arch Linux deletes three browser-related AUR packages infected with a Remote Access Trojan

 
today's leftovers

  
half a dozen more stories

 
today's howtos

  
a handful of howtos

 
Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager

  
The new Garuda Linux update replaces outdated video driver metapackages with modern hardware profiles

 
Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9

  
Debian 13 (Trixie) is scheduled for release on August 9, featuring KDE Plasma 6.3.5, GNOME 48, and Linux kernel 6.12 LTS

 
I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me

  
The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers

 
This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi"

  
I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them

 
5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know

  
You’ve probably used Linux today without even realizing it

 
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market

  
new articles

 
Krita 5.2.11 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10

 
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious

  
from the past week

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults

  
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install

 
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

  
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.