Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

mpv-mpris is a plugin for mpv which allows control of the player using standard media keys.

This plugin implements the MPRIS D-Bus interface and can be controlled using tools such as playerctl or through many open source desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE.

This plugin requires mpv to be built with --enable-cplugins (default as of mpv 0.26) and to be built with Lua support (to enable loading scripts).

This is free and open source software.