5 Useful Free and Open Source Linux Service Discovery Tools - LinuxLinks
It aims to reduce the manual configuration effort required from users and administrators. A service discovery protocol (SDP) is a network protocol that helps accomplish service discovery.
In this roundup we pick useful service discovery tools. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
mpv-mpris - plugin for mpv - LinuxLinks
mpv-mpris is a plugin for mpv which allows control of the player using standard media keys.
This plugin implements the MPRIS D-Bus interface and can be controlled using tools such as playerctl or through many open source desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE.
This plugin requires mpv to be built with --enable-cplugins (default as of mpv 0.26) and to be built with Lua support (to enable loading scripts).
This is free and open source software.
OpenCommit - auto-generate meaningful commits in a second - LinuxLinks
OpenCommit lets you auto-generate meaningful commits.
There are multiple optional flags that can be used with the oco command:
Use Full GitMoji Specification. Skip Commit Confirmation.
This is free and open source software.
fancy-cat - PDF reader for terminal emulators - LinuxLinks
fancy-cat is a PDF reader for terminal emulators using the Kitty image protocol.
fancy-cat uses a modal interface similar to Neovim. There are two modes: view mode and command mode. To enter command mode you type : by default (this can be changed in the config file). fancy-cat can be configured through a JSON config file located at ~/.config/fancy-cat/config.json. The file is automatically created on the first run with default settings.
This is free and open source software.