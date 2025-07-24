news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2025



Quoting: 'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland —

The desktop Linux ecosystem has been slowly migrating from X11 to Wayland, which is leaving behind some desktop environments. The Wayback project aims to fix that, and it has just reached its first preview release.

First, some Unix history. The X Window System, currently known as X11, was the main method of displaying graphical interfaces on Linux and Unix-based systems for decades. It accumulated many performance, usability, and security problems that couldn’t be addressed without a substantial rewrite, so Wayland was created as a potential replacement. Wayland is now used by default instead of X11 on Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, Debian, and many other Linux distributions.

Even though you can run applications under Wayland that were designed for X11, with the built-in XWayland compatibility layer, the same is not true for desktop environments. Common Desktop Environment (CDE) and Window Maker don’t support Wayland at all. MATE is making progress on Wayland support, and LXQt is mostly functional on Wayland but still considered “rather experimental.”