news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2025



Quoting: 7 Free Open Source Apps to Watch Live TV in Linux Desktop | UbuntuHandbook —

Looking for an app to watch live TV, movies, or other video contents through IPTV channels? Here I’m going to introduce some for you.

IPTV, Internet Protocol television, is a service to deliver television content over the internet. There are quite a few applications support iptv playback. And, here I’m going to introduce some that I know for you.