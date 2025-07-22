Free and Open Source Software

news
RuboCop - Ruby static code analyzer and formatter - LinuxLinks
RuboCop is a Ruby static code analyzer (a.k.a. linter) and code formatter. Out of the box it will enforce many of the guidelines outlined in the community Ruby Style Guide. Apart from reporting the problems discovered in your code, RuboCop can also automatically fix many of them for you.
RuboCop is extremely flexible and most aspects of its behavior can be tweaked via various configuration options.
µgRD - generate a custom initramfs environment - LinuxLinks
µgRD is designed to generate a custom initramfs environment to boot the system which built it.
Generated images are as static and secure as possible, only including components and features required to mount the root and switch to it. µgRD generates POSIX shell scripts to mount the rootfs and continue booting.
The final build environment is left in the specified build_dir, where it can be examined or repacked.
Unless validation is disabled, µgRD attemts to validate most configuration against the host system, raising exceptions or logging warnings warnings if the configuration is invalid.
psfu - do stuff with processes - LinuxLinks
psfu currently has one major command called tree which is used to show or modify all processes in that process tree.
