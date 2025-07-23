news
today's leftovers
Graphics Stack
Collabora ☛ A practical debugging guide for media driver developers
Getting into kernel development can be daunting. There are layers upon layers of knowledge to master, but no clear roadmap, especially when it comes to debugging drivers or navigating userspace-kernel issues.
Instructionals/Technical
Peter Czanik: Dealing with multiple syslog protocols in syslog-ng made easy
There are multiple syslog protocols with multiple variants. The new transport(auto) option of the syslog() source allows you to support all TCP-based variants with a single source driver.
When it comes to syslog, there are many transport options. RFC3164 describes the “legacy” or “BSD” syslog protocol, while RFC5424 refers to the “new” syslog protocol (which is also more than a decade old now… :-) ). RFC5424-formatted messages normally come with framing or octet counting (as per RFC6587), where messages are prefixed with the length of the message. And just to increase confusion even more, some software use RFC5424 message formatting, but without octet counting.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akademy 2026 Call for Hosts
One of the biggest things you can do for KDE (that does not involve coding) is helping us organize Akademy.
In 2026, we are organizing a special edition of Akademy to celebrate KDE's 30th birthday. We want to make this occasion memorable by celebrating this important milestone with Akademy. The birthday edition of Akademy will not only bring together contributors, users, and partners but will also reflect on three decades of community, collaboration, innovation, and Free Software.
Now is your chance to become KDE champions and help make Akademy 2026 happen! We are looking to host Akademy 2026 during June, July, August, September, or October.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
It's FOSS ☛ I Found a New Open Source Grammar Checker Tool And I Like it... Well... Kind of
Sometime simple is better. This new open source grammar checker is what we need in this age of data collection and AI.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 141
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by theW3C and consists of two separate specifications:WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the newWebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay Napoli 2025, Schedule and Registration
We're pleased to announce that we published the schedule of the PGDay Napoli taking place in Naples, Italy, on September 25, 2025.
This day-long event is packed with engaging talks by industry experts, covering a wide range of PostgreSQL topics.
