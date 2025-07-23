today's leftovers

One of the biggest things you can do for KDE (that does not involve coding) is helping us organize Akademy.

In 2026, we are organizing a special edition of Akademy to celebrate KDE's 30th birthday. We want to make this occasion memorable by celebrating this important milestone with Akademy. The birthday edition of Akademy will not only bring together contributors, users, and partners but will also reflect on three decades of community, collaboration, innovation, and Free Software.

Now is your chance to become KDE champions and help make Akademy 2026 happen! We are looking to host Akademy 2026 during June, July, August, September, or October.