ESLint – find and fix problems in JavaScript code
ESLint - find and fix problems in JavaScript code - LinuxLinks
ESLint is a tool for identifying and reporting on patterns found in ECMAScript/JavaScript code.
In many ways, it is similar to JSLint and JSHint with a few exceptions:
ESLint uses Espree for JavaScript parsing. ESLint uses an AST to evaluate patterns in code. ESLint is completely pluggable, every single rule is a plugin and you can add more at runtime.
It doesn’t matter if you’re writing JavaScript in the browser or on the server, with or without a framework, ESLint can help your code live its best life.
This is free and open source software.