Other Sites
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
After the big Thunderbird 140 ESR release, Thunderbird 141 looks like a small update that introduces a new ‘Archive’ action for email notifications, as well as an updated composer window that now shows a warning if your configured OpenPGP key expires soon.
Firefox 142 looks like another small update, only promising a couple of new features, including support for a flexible exception list to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) Strict mode to fix broken site features caused by tracker blocking.
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 comes after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 to improve support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol by displaying the status of active WireGuard connections directly on the dashboard of the web user interface and enabling support for Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) to increase TCP throughput over WireGuard tunnels.
Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.12, the fwupd 2.0.13 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the HP USB-C 100W G6 dock, Logitech bulk controller peripherals, as well as more MediaTek scaler devices.
Without you, there is no Internet. The Internet is so much more than just devices connecting to each other; it’s a place for all of us to come together to share information, experiences, and ideas.
LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.
The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is an upcoming high-performance platform built for next-generation humanoid robotics, real-time sensor fusion, and generative AI at the edge. It delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, includes 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and supports high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for deploying large transformer and vision-language models in real-time robotic systems.
news
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2025
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Mozilla has published today the final release of the Firefox 141 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on July 22nd, 2025.
- Google Debuts OSS Rebuild Project
- Google launches the OSS Rebuild project to verify open source packages and combat supply chain attacks through reproducible builds
- This Core Ultra Tiny PC Is Built for Kubuntu Linux
- Kubuntu Focus, the company selling PCs built specifically for desktop Linux
- Clear Linux - In Memoriam
- the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
-
- today's howtos
- systemd and more
- Android Leftovers
- Original AAWireless returns amid wait for Android Auto and CarPlay-capable adapter
- KDE Desktop Environment Comes to FreeBSD 15.0 Installer
- FreeBSD 15.0 aims to introduce a KDE desktop installation option
- KDE-Centric KaOS Goes Qt5-Free with July 2025 Release, Adds Plasma 6.4
- KaOS 2025.7 drops Qt5 from default installs, introduces Plasma 6.4
- PipeWire Coverage
- PipeWire—a multimedia framework for managing audio and video on Linux—released version 1.4.7 on its latest stable branch
- 4 reasons I switched from NixOS to Mint Linux as a Windows-to-Linux convert
- When it comes to finding the proper distribution of Linux to choose from after years of using Windows
- My 10 favorite Linux distributions of all time, ranked
- After using Linux for nearly 30 years, I've finally created a list of the best Linux distributions I've used since the beginning
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- Kubuntu 24.04 LTS - Fresh install, hybrid graphics test
- My old but feisty Lenovo IdeaPad Y50 laptop has seen quite a bit of action lately
- mapec - my humble trivial tribute to Matt S Trout
- So on Monday I learned from Perl Weekly that Matt S Trout of Perl fame has passed away
- today's leftovers
- GNU/Linux and events, FOSS, other picks
- Security Leftovers
- only a handful for now
- Raspberry Pi and Arduino, Other Linux Hardware
- some hardware leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Security Leftovers
- Security picks
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- GNU/Linux news of lesser urgency
- Easy Excalibur version 6.114 V7-beta3 and return of brightness-control
- some EasyOS news
- Open source projects reject AI code over copyright concerns
- Apart from performative dickheads, there’s one other huge problem: copyright
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- FOSS and more (leftovers)
- Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RP2350B, and More
- Hardware picks
- Audiocasts/Shows: Kodsnack, Destination Linux, and Linux Matters
- new episodes
- Latest in Red Hat's Site
- Red Hat picks
- today's howtos
- 10 howtos for now
- ESLint – find and fix problems in JavaScript code
- This is free and open source software
- Games: Space Dingus, Splitgate 2, and More
- 9 stories from GamingOnLinux
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Ubuntu, Free Software, and Standards
- today's leftovers
- Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
- Windows TCO in many headlines
- KDE Kate and GNOME Foundation Reports
- two new reports
- Programming Leftovers
- not so many for today
- FSF and GNU: GNU Parallel, Fund Raising, and GNU gettext
- some GNU picks
- Databases: Data Sharing, Autobase 2.3.0, and Slop Gone Wrong/Rogue
- some DB-related stuff
- Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Jetson, and More
- hardware picks
- Thunderbird 141 Open-Source Email Client Adds ‘Archive’ Action to Notifications
- Thunderbird 141 is out now as the latest stable version of this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform email, address book, chat, news, and calendar client for GNU/Linux.
- Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
- mostly redhat.com
- Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Late Night Linux
- 2 new episodes
- Applications: Kitty Terminal and Gradia
- Software news/views
- Games: Mario Kart 64, Distros for Gaming, and Crisis at Microsoft
- gaming picks
- Firefox 142 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect
- Firefox 142 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with various new features and improvements.
- Android Leftovers
- US Fairphone OS devs hit back against GrapheneOS security claims
- 4 decades, 4 freedoms, 4 all users
- The registration for the FSF40 celebration is open
- A very warm welcome to 152 new associate members
- The Free Software Foundation (FSF)'s spring fundraiser has come to an end
- General-Purpose Linux Distros Explained
- Learn what general-purpose Linux distros are and why they’re the go-to choice for many desktop and server users
- Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
- Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 Improves WireGuard Support, Console Graphics Stack
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution introducing various improvements, updated components, and other changes.
- Arch Linux users told to purge Firefox forks after AUR malware scare
- The distro's greatest asset is arguably also its greatest weakness
- The 10 Retro Games That Shaped Unix and Linux
- Unix and Linux aren't names you might normally associate with games
- Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
- Free and Open Source Software
- today's howtos
- 5 howtos
- Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
- This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
- World's first RISC-V tablet is finally fully baked - PineTab-V now ships with functional Linux for $159
- At the 2025 RISC-V Summit, a full Debian-based table was introduced
- Linux 6.16-rc7
- released by Linus
- today's howtos
- some howtos
- HowTo Geek on Homelab, NAS, and GNU/Linux
- 3 recent articles
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Fwupd 2.0.13 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock
- Fwupd 2.0.13 has been released today as the thirteenth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
- 5 reasons my Intel N100 mini PC running Linux is perfect for streaming
- For an affordable and compact device, my Intel N100 mini PC, running Linux
- Garuda Linux Is Revamping Its Hardware Support
- The Garuda Linux team announced over the weekend changes to several packages that enable hardware support
- 5 reasons why BlueStar is the most beautiful Linux distro I have tried yet
- What you consider beautiful is very subjective
- Games: "Fallout: Bakersfield", Mycopunk, Xenopurge, and More
- 9 articles from GamingOnLinux
- KDE Plasma Adds Rounded Bottom Window Corners to Apps
- KDE Plasma is getting in on the rounded bottom window corners action in its next major release
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- I Found a New Open Source Grammar Checker Tool And I Like it... Well... Kind of
- Sometime simple is better
- Fedora Must (Carefully) Embrace Flathub
- Opportunity is upon us! For the past few years, the desktop Linux user base has been growing at a historically high rate
- Games: Steam Deck, Gaming on Raspberry Pi, and Steam Games on RISC-V Processors
- 3 gaming picks
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- HowTo Geek on LibreOffice, Homelab, and Plex Media Server
- assorted recent articles
- Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
- Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- UNIX and more
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS picks for now
- Games: Steam Games and More
- a pair of stories
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
- hardware picks
- Android Leftovers
- 5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6 Brings Better SSH Validation
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6, an easy-to-use SD card preparation tool by Raspberry Pi
- This lightweight Linux distro makes switching from Windows 10 easy
- Lubuntu is a fast, no-frills Linux distribution for the masses - and it's perfect for reviving older hardware
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Free and Open Source Software
- What’s the Point of Linux “Anti-Something” Distros?
- The biggest question our man in Italy has about Linux distros and other open source software projects taking political stances is
- today's leftovers
- Debian and more
- How the Free Software Foundation Battles the LLM Bots
- As the Free Software Foundation approaches its 40th anniversary, it's facing ongoing and increasing distributed denial-of-service attacks.
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Review: HeliumOS 10.0
- I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
- today's howtos
- only a few so far on Monday
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025
- The 249th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 20th, 2025.
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles