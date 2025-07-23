After the big Thunderbird 140 ESR release, Thunderbird 141 looks like a small update that introduces a new ‘Archive’ action for email notifications, as well as an updated composer window that now shows a warning if your configured OpenPGP key expires soon.

Firefox 142 looks like another small update, only promising a couple of new features, including support for a flexible exception list to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) Strict mode to fix broken site features caused by tracker blocking.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 comes after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 to improve support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol by displaying the status of active WireGuard connections directly on the dashboard of the web user interface and enabling support for Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) to increase TCP throughput over WireGuard tunnels.