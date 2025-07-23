news
Programming Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ Testing Your Knowledge Of JavaScript’s Date Class
JavaScript is everywhere these days, even outside the browser. Everyone knows that this is because JavaScript is the best programming language, which was carefully assembled by computer experts and absolutely not monkeyed together in five days by some bloke at Netscape in the 90s. Nowhere becomes this more apparent than in aspects like JavaScript’s brilliantly designed Date class, which astounds people to this day with its elegant handling of JavaScript’s powerful type system. This is proudly demonstrated by the JS Date quiz by [Samwho].
Rlang ☛ Testing your Plumber Hey Hi (AI) from R
Learn how to effectively test your Plumber Hey Hi (AI) in R using a two-layer testing strategy that separates business logic from API contracts.
TecAdmin ☛ Modules in Terraform: Creating Reusable Infrastructure Code
Welcome to Terraform Modules, Infra Coders! Hey there, Infra coders! So far, you’ve mastered installing Terraform, connecting it to a cloud provider, and understanding the all-important state file. Now, let’s level up with Terraform modules. Think of modules as reusable blueprints—like a recipe you can use to cook the same dish in different kitchens without [...]
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.29 Just Sleeping
Parrot was released 15 years ago today. Fernando’s Corner Recently on IRC someone asked how to add methods to basic types, which reminded me of an old experimental project of mine: Protocol.
