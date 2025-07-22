Arch Linux users told to purge Firefox forks after AUR malware scare

Tux Machines

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 Improves WireGuard Support, Console Graphics Stack

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 comes after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 to improve support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol by displaying the status of active WireGuard connections directly on the dashboard of the web user interface and enabling support for Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) to increase TCP throughput over WireGuard tunnels.

Fwupd 2.0.13 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.12, the fwupd 2.0.13 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the HP USB-C 100W G6 dock, Logitech bulk controller peripherals, as well as more MediaTek scaler devices.

Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit to Launch in Mid-August with 2070 TFLOPS AI Performance, Priced at $3499

The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is an upcoming high-performance platform built for next-generation humanoid robotics, real-time sensor fusion, and generative AI at the edge. It delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, includes 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and supports high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for deploying large transformer and vision-language models in real-time robotic systems.

DreamHAT+ Enables 60 GHz Radar Sensing on Raspberry Pi 4B and 5

Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.

Raspberry Pi Expands Embedded Lineup with Low-Cost Radio and Camera Modules

This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.

news

Arch Linux users told to purge Firefox forks after AUR malware scare

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2025

Quoting: Arch user-contributed browsers compromised —

If you installed the Firefox, LibreWolf, or Zen web browsers from the Arch User Repository (AUR) in the last few days, delete them immediately and install fresh copies.

A security warning from the Arch Linux maintainers highlights compromised packages of three of the leading Firefox-based browsers in the AUR. The distro hasn't been breached. Unfortunately, the attack is a consequence of how Arch's repositories are structured and maintained.

The warning concerns three browsers from the greater Mozilla family: Firefox itself; a fork called LibreWolf, which removes some Mozilla telemetry and otherwise tightens up Firefox's security and privacy a bit more; and the fancy tiling Zen browser, which we looked at last year.

All three had compromised packages contributed to the AUR on July 16. The compromised packages were called librewolf-fix-bin, firefox-patch-bin, and zen-browser-patched-bin, and the modified versions reportedly contained a Remote Access Trojan (RAT). Less than two days later, the affected packages were identified and removed. If you installed them, then remove them immediately and then reboot. The official advice is to "take the necessary measures in order to ensure they were not compromised" – which is absolutely correct as far as it goes. The problem is, of course, that you need to have considerable Linux expertise to check for extra unknown processes running on your machine, or for extra traffic going through your firewall.

Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE
 
Google Debuts OSS Rebuild Project
Google launches the OSS Rebuild project to verify open source packages and combat supply chain attacks through reproducible builds
General-Purpose Linux Distros Explained
Learn what general-purpose Linux distros are and why they’re the go-to choice for many desktop and server users
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
The 10 Retro Games That Shaped Unix and Linux
Unix and Linux aren't names you might normally associate with games
World's first RISC-V tablet is finally fully baked - PineTab-V now ships with functional Linux for $159
At the 2025 RISC-V Summit, a full Debian-based table was introduced
Linux 6.16-rc7
released by Linus
HowTo Geek on Homelab, NAS, and GNU/Linux
3 recent articles
5 reasons my Intel N100 mini PC running Linux is perfect for streaming
For an affordable and compact device, my Intel N100 mini PC, running Linux
Garuda Linux Is Revamping Its Hardware Support
The Garuda Linux team announced over the weekend changes to several packages that enable hardware support
5 reasons why BlueStar is the most beautiful Linux distro I have tried yet
What you consider beautiful is very subjective
Games: "Fallout: Bakersfield", Mycopunk, Xenopurge, and More
9 articles from GamingOnLinux
KDE Plasma Adds Rounded Bottom Window Corners to Apps
KDE Plasma is getting in on the rounded bottom window corners action in its next major release
I Found a New Open Source Grammar Checker Tool And I Like it... Well... Kind of
Sometime simple is better
Fedora Must (Carefully) Embrace Flathub
Opportunity is upon us! For the past few years, the desktop Linux user base has been growing at a historically high rate
Games: Steam Deck, Gaming on Raspberry Pi, and Steam Games on RISC-V Processors
3 gaming picks
HowTo Geek on LibreOffice, Homelab, and Plex Media Server
assorted recent articles
Android Leftovers
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6 Brings Better SSH Validation
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6, an easy-to-use SD card preparation tool by Raspberry Pi
This lightweight Linux distro makes switching from Windows 10 easy
Lubuntu is a fast, no-frills Linux distribution for the masses - and it's perfect for reviving older hardware
What’s the Point of Linux “Anti-Something” Distros?
The biggest question our man in Italy has about Linux distros and other open source software projects taking political stances is
How the Free Software Foundation Battles the LLM Bots
As the Free Software Foundation approaches its 40th anniversary, it's facing ongoing and increasing distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
Android Leftovers
7 Best Android Apps for Chromebook Productivity
HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland
Chromium adds Wayland color-management-v1 support
Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years
In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux
This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5
A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10
The end is coming, the end is coming…the end of Windows 10 support
Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops
I loathe all forms of waste
Malware Discovered in Arch Linux AUR Packages
Arch Linux deletes three browser-related AUR packages infected with a Remote Access Trojan
Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager
The new Garuda Linux update replaces outdated video driver metapackages with modern hardware profiles
Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9
Debian 13 (Trixie) is scheduled for release on August 9, featuring KDE Plasma 6.3.5, GNOME 48, and Linux kernel 6.12 LTS
I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me
The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers
This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi"
I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them
5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know
You’ve probably used Linux today without even realizing it
Krita 5.2.11 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.