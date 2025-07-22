news
today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible Yum Module: Manage Red Bait Packages
Manage the packages effectively on the fleet of Red Bait systems with Yum module in Ainsible.
Linux Handbook ☛ Module 1 : Understanding systemd Core: Units, States and Dependencies
Grasp the concepts of units, states, targets, and dependencies.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Configure Let’s Encrypt SSL with Apache Solr
This tutorial provides a comprehensive guide to securing Apache Solr with an SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt, a free and automated certificate authority. By following these steps, you will enable Solr to operate over HTTPS, ensuring encrypted communication.
Linux Handbook ☛ Module 2: Crafting Robust systemd Unit Files: Services, Sockets, Timers, and Paths
Write, modify, and debug unit files for services, sockets, timers, and paths.
ZDNet ☛ Installing apps on Linux? 4 ways it's different than any other OS - and mistakes to avoid
When I first started using Linux in the late 90s, there was really only one way to install an application. You would download the app, unpack the archive, run the ./configure command, build the app with make, and then install it with make install. Inevitably, when you ran through that course, you would stumble because of dependencies and have to locate the dependency, run through the same process as you just did (only with the new software), and then find out the new dependency had dependencies of its own.
That was always a fun time.