news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2025



Quoting: 7 ways Linux can save you money | ZDNET —

Over the past few decades, I've watched many people spend huge amounts of money keeping their computers running or up to speed with modern technology. I've seen friends take their computers to support specialists to rid them of malware (spending more money than they'd prefer) and, lately, been privy to countless users faced with buying new machines to replace those running Windows 10.

Every time I see or hear of such things, the first thing that comes to mind is that they could save money if they migrated to Linux. If you don't believe me, read on, because I have a list of reasons why Linux can save you money.