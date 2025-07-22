news
Michael Kjörling ☛ Getting the IP address of a network interface, on Linux
The modern tool ip (which you should be using) supports JSON output (turned on by -j or -json), and jq can be used to pretty-print parts of or all of any arbitrary valid JSON. For example: [...]
Denys Poltorak ☛ Guide on converting from Google Docs into an eBook
While it is convenient to write a book in Google Docs, transforming it into a high-quality eBook is complicated. Please find below the steps which one should take to make a pair of PDB and EPUB files from a Google Docs document using free software.
DJ Adams ☛ A reCAP intro to the cds REPL
At reCAP, part of Code Connect 2025, I gave a talk on the cds REPL: "Gain a superpower by learning how to harness the cds REPL". You can watch the recording on the replay site; this post is a sort of summary and accompaniment, and an extension to my previous post on the topic. Read this post while watching the replay.
University of Toronto ☛ Realizing we needed two sorts of alerts for our temperature monitoring
We can't detect both situations with a single alert, so we need at least two. Currently, the 'AC is not keeping up' alert looks for sustained elevated temperatures with the temperature always at or above a certain level over (much) more time than the AC should take to bring it down, even if the AC has to avoid starting for a bit of time to not cycle too fast. The 'AC may have failed' alert looks for high temperatures over a relatively short period of time, although we may want to make this an average over a short period of time.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FirewallD on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FirewallD on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Securing your Rocky GNU/Linux 10 server starts with implementing a robust firewall solution. FirewallD serves as the default dynamic firewall management tool for Rocky Linux, providing administrators with powerful capabilities to control network traffic and protect system resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thinkorswim on AlmaLinux 10
Professional traders seeking robust GNU/Linux trading solutions often encounter challenges when attempting to install Thinkorswim on enterprise distributions. AlmaLinux 10, with its RHEL compatibility and enterprise-grade stability, presents an excellent foundation for running sophisticated trading platforms.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flask on openSUSE
Flask stands as one of the most versatile and lightweight web frameworks for Python development, making it an excellent choice for developers working on openSUSE systems. This comprehensive guide walks you through multiple installation methods, configuration steps, and best practices to get Flask running smoothly on your openSUSE environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clonezilla on Fedora 42
Clonezilla stands as one of the most powerful open-source disk imaging and cloning solutions available today. For Fedora 42 users seeking reliable backup, system deployment, or disaster recovery capabilities, mastering Clonezilla installation and configuration represents a critical skill set.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fwupd on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fwupd on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Firmware updates are critical for maintaining system security, hardware compatibility, and optimal performance on GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telegram on AlmaLinux 10
Telegram stands as one of the most secure and feature-rich messaging platforms available today, offering cloud-based synchronization across all devices with robust end-to-end encryption. This comprehensive guide demonstrates how to install Telegram on AlmaLinux 10, providing multiple installation methods to suit different user preferences and system configurations.
How to Install and Configure NTP for America/New_York Timezone on AlmaLinux 9
Network Time Protocol (NTP) synchronization on an AlmaLinux 9 server or any other GNU/Linux system helps the system update the time and stay in sync with the rest of the world. Otherwise, various server applications and services, such as web applications, databases, or log file management systems, will not function correctly.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Configure SSH Client: Step-by-Step Tutorial
TecMint ☛ mkcert: Make Locally-Trusted Development Certificates on Linux
mkcert is a simple tool that lets developers and sysadmins create locally-trusted SSL certificates for development and testing, which eliminates the annoying browser warnings, and yes, it’s free, open-source, and works beautifully on Linux.