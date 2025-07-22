We can't detect both situations with a single alert, so we need at least two. Currently, the 'AC is not keeping up' alert looks for sustained elevated temperatures with the temperature always at or above a certain level over (much) more time than the AC should take to bring it down, even if the AC has to avoid starting for a bit of time to not cycle too fast. The 'AC may have failed' alert looks for high temperatures over a relatively short period of time, although we may want to make this an average over a short period of time.