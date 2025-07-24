Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.5

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Watch Ultra Features ESP32-S3, AMOLED Display, GNSS, and LoRa Connectivity

LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit to Launch in Mid-August with 2070 TFLOPS AI Performance, Priced at $3499

The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is an upcoming high-performance platform built for next-generation humanoid robotics, real-time sensor fusion, and generative AI at the edge. It delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, includes 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and supports high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for deploying large transformer and vision-language models in real-time robotic systems.

Internet Society

How YOU Run the Internet

Without you, there is no Internet. The Internet is so much more than just devices connecting to each other; it’s a place for all of us to come together to share information, experiences, and ideas.  

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2025

The Oxidation Compiler is creating a collection of high-performance tools for JavaScript and TypeScript
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
This Core Ultra Tiny PC Is Built for Kubuntu Linux
Kubuntu Focus, the company selling PCs built specifically for desktop Linux
KDE-Centric KaOS Goes Qt5-Free with July 2025 Release, Adds Plasma 6.4
KaOS 2025.7 drops Qt5 from default installs, introduces Plasma 6.4
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Finance for Free Software in Europe
officials approached for action
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
Tux Machines Should be Faster Again [original]
attack of bots
Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final release of the Firefox 141 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on July 22nd, 2025.
 
7 ways Linux can save you money
I've watched many people spend huge amounts of money keeping their computers running or up to speed
6 modern alternatives to classic Linux tools I wish I discovered earlier
If you've spent any significant time with Linux
Ubuntu Artwork Themes for Chrome & Vivaldi Browsers
User of Chrome, Chromium, or Vivaldi? Here are Ubuntu artwork themes for your web browser
Kdenlive 25.08 Release Candidate Ready For Testing
Kdenlive 25.08 Release Candidate is ready for testing
EasyOS Updates
some EasyOS news
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.8, Linux 6.12.40, Linux 6.6.100, and Linux 6.1.147
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.8 kernel
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor Browser 14.5.5
some Firefox-relates stuff
NetBSD on Old Machine and Release of OPNsense 25.7
some BSD picks
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
Hardware leftovers
Rolling With Rhino: The Ups and Downs of a Reinvented Linux
Unconventional, opinionated, and undeniably unique — Rhino Linux might change the way you see your desktop
Qi2 wireless charging finally gets the upgrade you really wanted
'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland
The desktop Linux ecosystem has been slowly migrating from X11 to Wayland
7 Free Open Source Apps to Watch Live TV in Linux Desktop
Looking for an app to watch live TV, movies, or other video contents through IPTV channels
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 4)
"Developers are blamed because they did what management asked them to do"
Original AAWireless returns amid wait for Android Auto and CarPlay-capable adapter
KDE Desktop Environment Comes to FreeBSD 15.0 Installer
FreeBSD 15.0 aims to introduce a KDE desktop installation option
PipeWire Coverage
PipeWire—a multimedia framework for managing audio and video on Linux—released version 1.4.7 on its latest stable branch
4 reasons I switched from NixOS to Mint Linux as a Windows-to-Linux convert
When it comes to finding the proper distribution of Linux to choose from after years of using Windows
My 10 favorite Linux distributions of all time, ranked
After using Linux for nearly 30 years, I've finally created a list of the best Linux distributions I've used since the beginning
Kubuntu 24.04 LTS - Fresh install, hybrid graphics test
My old but feisty Lenovo IdeaPad Y50 laptop has seen quite a bit of action lately
mapec - my humble trivial tribute to Matt S Trout
So on Monday I learned from Perl Weekly that Matt S Trout of Perl fame has passed away
Google Debuts OSS Rebuild Project
Google launches the OSS Rebuild project to verify open source packages and combat supply chain attacks through reproducible builds
Easy Excalibur version 6.114 V7-beta3 and return of brightness-control
some EasyOS news
Open source projects reject AI code over copyright concerns
Apart from performative dickheads, there’s one other huge problem: copyright
ESLint – find and fix problems in JavaScript code
Thunderbird 141 Open-Source Email Client Adds ‘Archive’ Action to Notifications
Thunderbird 141 is out now as the latest stable version of this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform email, address book, chat, news, and calendar client for GNU/Linux.
Firefox 142 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect
Firefox 142 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with various new features and improvements.
US Fairphone OS devs hit back against GrapheneOS security claims
4 decades, 4 freedoms, 4 all users
The registration for the FSF40 celebration is open
A very warm welcome to 152 new associate members
The Free Software Foundation (FSF)'s spring fundraiser has come to an end
General-Purpose Linux Distros Explained
Learn what general-purpose Linux distros are and why they’re the go-to choice for many desktop and server users
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 Improves WireGuard Support, Console Graphics Stack
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution introducing various improvements, updated components, and other changes.
Arch Linux users told to purge Firefox forks after AUR malware scare
The distro's greatest asset is arguably also its greatest weakness
The 10 Retro Games That Shaped Unix and Linux
Unix and Linux aren't names you might normally associate with games
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
World's first RISC-V tablet is finally fully baked - PineTab-V now ships with functional Linux for $159
At the 2025 RISC-V Summit, a full Debian-based table was introduced
Linux 6.16-rc7
released by Linus
Fwupd 2.0.13 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock
Fwupd 2.0.13 has been released today as the thirteenth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
5 reasons my Intel N100 mini PC running Linux is perfect for streaming
For an affordable and compact device, my Intel N100 mini PC, running Linux
Garuda Linux Is Revamping Its Hardware Support
The Garuda Linux team announced over the weekend changes to several packages that enable hardware support
5 reasons why BlueStar is the most beautiful Linux distro I have tried yet
What you consider beautiful is very subjective
KDE Plasma Adds Rounded Bottom Window Corners to Apps
KDE Plasma is getting in on the rounded bottom window corners action in its next major release
I Found a New Open Source Grammar Checker Tool And I Like it... Well... Kind of
Sometime simple is better
Fedora Must (Carefully) Embrace Flathub
Opportunity is upon us! For the past few years, the desktop Linux user base has been growing at a historically high rate
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE