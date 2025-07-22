Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

Automated software testing sometimes operates on the code as a black box. The tools build the software, run the test suites, and collect results. At minimum, the tools can report pass/fail numbers. Generally, the tools cannot understand the scores, such as the cause and effect relationships between upstream code changes, environmental factors, and the results. Therefore, a human is tasked with taking manual action, because the testing tools don't grok the upstream.

In this article, we'll look at how Bunsen, a lightweight test suite result repository and analysis engine, addresses this issue.

How Bunsen addresses this issue

Bunsen scales enough to track large and busy upstream projects with millions of unit tests and is still nimble enough to fit onto a single server with practically zero infrastructure. Recently, we have extended Bunsen with upstream analysis capabilities, which has resulted in neat labor-saving and automation, with more coming.