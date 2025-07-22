news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ OpenShift Virtualization unlocks cloud-native power for VMs
Virtual machines (VMs) remain a cornerstone of many enterprise IT environments, hosting critical applications and services. However, as organizations accelerate their cloud-native journey, the challenge often becomes about how to modernize these traditional workloads, providing them with the agility, observability, and resilience typically associated with cloud-native applications.
-
Red Hat ☛ Bunsen: A smart test system that knows your upstream
Automated software testing sometimes operates on the code as a black box. The tools build the software, run the test suites, and collect results. At minimum, the tools can report pass/fail numbers. Generally, the tools cannot understand the scores, such as the cause and effect relationships between upstream code changes, environmental factors, and the results. Therefore, a human is tasked with taking manual action, because the testing tools don't grok the upstream.
In this article, we'll look at how Bunsen, a lightweight test suite result repository and analysis engine, addresses this issue.
How Bunsen addresses this issue
Bunsen scales enough to track large and busy upstream projects with millions of unit tests and is still nimble enough to fit onto a single server with practically zero infrastructure. Recently, we have extended Bunsen with upstream analysis capabilities, which has resulted in neat labor-saving and automation, with more coming.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Unlocking deeper insights: New observability features in Red Hat OpenShift 4.19 and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.14
We're excited to highlight recent advancements in observability across Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes observability components. These updates, aligning with Red Hat OpenShift 4.19 and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.14 capabilities, introduce enhanced network monitoring, streamlined incident analysis, and intelligent resource optimization, empowering operations teams with better clarity and control.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The future of AI governance: Transparency and trust [Ed: Red Hat peddling mindless hype, as usual]
At the same time, incidents of AI failures such as bias and security breaches have increased over 56% when compared to the previous year, underscoring the urgent need for responsible oversight.