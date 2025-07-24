news
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor Browser 14.5.5
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: A pivotal moment for the UK in digital competition: Lead from the front or let the opportunity slip?
Mozilla’s open letter to the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, and the CEO of the CMA
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Are we witnessing the final days of Mozilla?
The Register UK ☛ Firefox 141 relieves chronic Linux pain in the neck
But no longer! Now, even if the program is updated in the background, you can keep using it until you have a moment to close the app and relaunch it.
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.5 | The Tor Project
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.