Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

I used to run GoToSocial on OpenBSD but, one day, the port was marked BROKEN and I switched to using Mastodon on Linux. Still, I kept testing running GoToSocial on NetBSD, Illumos, FreeBSD and Linux. Not so long ago, GoToSocial started to compile and work pretty nice again on OpenBSD.

After using it for about a year on a SearXNG side project , I decided that I would also use it as my primary account on the Fediverse. This post is about installing and running GoToSocial on OpenBSD.