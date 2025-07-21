This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.

Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.

As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.

Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 21, 2025



Another new feature in Firefox 141 is the ability to use AI to suggest tabs and a name for tab groups. This feature is enabled by default, and users can find it in the General settings under the Tabs section if they want to disable it.

