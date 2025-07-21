news
Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.
Another new feature in Firefox 141 is the ability to use AI to suggest tabs and a name for tab groups. This feature is enabled by default, and users can find it in the General settings under the Tabs section if they want to disable it.