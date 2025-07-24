Programming/Development Leftovers

Performance of Python programs has been a major focus of development for the language over the last five years or so; the Faster CPython project has been a big part of that effort. One of its subprojects is to add an experimental just-in-time (JIT) compiler to the language; at last year's PyCon US, project member Brandt Bucher gave an introduction to the copy-and-patch JIT compiler. At PyCon US 2025, he followed that up with a talk on "What they don't tell you about building a JIT compiler for CPython" to describe some of the things he wishes he had known when he set out to work on that project. There was something of an elephant in the room, however, in that Microsoft dropped support for the project and laid off most of its Faster CPython team a few days before the talk.

Bucher only alluded to that event in the talk, and elsewhere has made it clear that he intends to continue working on the JIT compiler whatever the fallout. When he gave the talk back in May, he said that he had been working with Python for around eight years, as a core developer for six, part of the Microsoft CPython performance engineering team for four, and has been working on the JIT compiler for the last two years. While the team at Microsoft is often equated with the Faster CPython project, it is really just a part of it; ""our team collaborates with lots of people outside of Microsoft"".