posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2025



Quoting: Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support —

After over a year and a half in development since its last v2.0, Geary, a lightweight, fast, and easy-to-use Integrated Development Environment designed to provide basic IDE features with minimal dependencies, has reached version 2.1.

It now ships with the full geany-themes collection, eliminating the extra step of hunting down stylish color schemes. Moreover, the editor finally adopts platform-native file selection dialogs, addressing one of the most common user requests and enabling smooth drag-and-drop functionality between Geany and the host desktop.