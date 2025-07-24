Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi 5, and More

This discussion will pick up where we left off in Part 1 of this series to describe the tools and methods that are necessary to deploy a Yocto Project Build Environment targeting the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5). As per Part 1, this text is complemented by a PDF document that consists of detailed screen captures of the CM5 core-base-image creation process. I suggest downloading the CM5 PDF before diving into this article and use it as a reference as you progress through the article text. You can download the CM5 PDF here.

This time around we will add the nano Text Editor to our CM5 image. Being able to run a local copy of the nano Text Editor on our CM5 enables us to easily configure the files necessary to bring up a CM5 WiFi link. The WiFi link allows the use of SSH to communicate with devices on the local LAN and servers on the internet. If we wish to attach a device such as a temperature sensor, we can use the I2C tools to configure and read the sensor. The sensor data can be directed to the Linux console via the UART or passed to devices on the LAN and ultimately to the internet using SSH. SSH also allows us to login to our CM5 from a remote device.