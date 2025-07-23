news
PipeWire Coverage
-
PipeWire 1.4.7 Released with Echo Cancellation and Latency Fixes
Right after the 1.2.8 update dropped for the older 1.2 series, PipeWire—a multimedia framework for managing audio and video on Linux—released version 1.4.7 on its latest stable branch, aiming to improve overall stability and performance.
One of the highlights is significantly improved latency handling in the echo cancellation feature. As a result, users should notice clearer audio calls and recordings, especially in scenarios where delays previously impacted the overall experience.
The development team has addressed a persistent issue by correctly setting latency values in the echo-cancel module, ensuring smoother audio flow and reducing any annoying delays.
PipeWire 1.2.8 Bugfix Update Brings Better ALSA and Pulse Handling
PipeWire, a multimedia framework for handling audio and video on Linux systems, has just released version 1.2.8, an update that builds on its previous 1.2.x and 1.0.x releases, introducing a collection of bug fixes and performance enhancements.
First up, this update addresses some lingering issues users might’ve encountered previously, such as clearing old buffer data when the pulse-server jumps forward—something that could help smooth out audio playback considerably. It also patches up a pesky file descriptor leak related to SyncObj, which should improve overall stability.
Another practical fix includes handling zero-length impulse responses in the convolver module. Additionally, the ALSA resampler handling has received some much-needed attention, now performing better when responding to changes in audio streams. The adaptive resampler, too, has seen performance improvements, making for a noticeably smoother audio experience.