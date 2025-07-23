PipeWire Coverage

Right after the 1.2.8 update dropped for the older 1.2 series, PipeWire—a multimedia framework for managing audio and video on Linux—released version 1.4.7 on its latest stable branch, aiming to improve overall stability and performance.

One of the highlights is significantly improved latency handling in the echo cancellation feature. As a result, users should notice clearer audio calls and recordings, especially in scenarios where delays previously impacted the overall experience.

The development team has addressed a persistent issue by correctly setting latency values in the echo-cancel module, ensuring smoother audio flow and reducing any annoying delays.