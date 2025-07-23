GNU/Linux Leftovers

This year there was another “Display Next Hackfest”, this time thanks to AMD organizing and hosting the event at their office in Markham, Toronto. Just like the last hackfests, there were other compositor developers and driver developers present, but in addition we had the color experts Charles Poynton and Keith Lee to pester with questions, which was very useful. In general, the event was very productive.

We discussed a lot of things, so this is just a summary of what I personally consider most important, not exhaustive notes on every topic. You can read the full notes on Harry’s blog.