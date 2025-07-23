news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Graphics Stack
Display Next Hackfest 2025
This year there was another “Display Next Hackfest”, this time thanks to AMD organizing and hosting the event at their office in Markham, Toronto. Just like the last hackfests, there were other compositor developers and driver developers present, but in addition we had the color experts Charles Poynton and Keith Lee to pester with questions, which was very useful. In general, the event was very productive.
We discussed a lot of things, so this is just a summary of what I personally consider most important, not exhaustive notes on every topic. You can read the full notes on Harry’s blog.
WINE or Emulation
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Why the Bottles App Needs Cash and How to Help
The app that takes the headache out of running backdoored Windows software on GNU/Linux is facing tough challenges as it struggles with technical debt and a lack of funding.
Games
-
Godot Engine ☛ Godot OpenXR Vendors Plugin v4
What's new in the latest release of the Godot OpenXR Vendors plugin?
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Plus we share a new service management feature coming to Parabola and celebrate the return of the Plasma Bigscreen project as Intel's Clear Linux is shut down. We wrap up this week by sharing the releases of the past week and listing the torrents we are seeding. [...]
Arch Family
-
The Register UK ☛ Arch user-contributed browsers compromised
A security warning from the Arch Linux maintainers highlights compromised packages of three of the leading Firefox-based browsers in the AUR. The distro hasn't been breached. Unfortunately, the attack is a consequence of how Arch's repositories are structured and maintained.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Jon Seager ☛ Crafting Your Software
Last month, I outlined Canonical’s plan to build debcraft as a next-generation way to build Debian packages. In this post I’ll talk about what exactly makes a craft, and why you should bother learning to use them.
Kernel Space
-
Ubuntu ☛ Native integration available for Dell PowerFlex and Canonical LXD
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has collaborated with Dell Technologies on a native integration between Canonical LXD and Dell PowerFlex software-defined infrastructure. The combined solutions for open source virtualization and high-performance software-defined storage ensure tight coupling between the virtualization layer and the underlying storage infrastructure, enabling optimized performance, reliability, and feature utilization for organizations looking to modernize their infrastructure.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Luckfox Lyra Pi – A Raspberry Pi-like SBC with Rockchip RK3506B triple-core SoC, two Ethernet ports
The Luckfox Lyra Pi is a compact, Raspberry Pi-sized SBC built around the Luckfox Core3506 core board with a Rockchip RK3506B triple-core Cortex-A7 processor with an additional Cortex-M0 core for IoT, edge computing, and industrial control applications. The board features 512MB DDR3L RAM, optional 8GB eMMC flash, a microSD card slot, dual 10/100Mbps Ethernet with optional PoE, MIPI DSI, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 40-pin GPIO header for Raspberry Pi HATs. The SBC also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, includes an M.2 slot for an optional 4G LTE module, and offers RS-485 and CAN Bus industrial connectivity.
