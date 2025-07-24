LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.
The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is an upcoming high-performance platform built for next-generation humanoid robotics, real-time sensor fusion, and generative AI at the edge. It delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, includes 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and supports high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for deploying large transformer and vision-language models in real-time robotic systems.