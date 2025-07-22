news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2025



Quoting: I Found a New Open Source Grammar Checker Tool And I Like it... Well... Kind of —

When it comes to grammar checking, Grammarly is the premium tool for it. It's a proprietary tool and it was among the first one to make a mark as a web-based Grammar checking tool.

Then there is LanguageTool (partner link). This is the tool that we use here in our team. It is/was open source, made in Germany and offers hosted service for free or for a price (you get additional features). LanguageTool was acquired a couple of years back and since then it's privacy policy has changed as it processes data on US servers, instead of European ones.

Recently, I came across a new grammar checker tool, Harper, and I am sharing my experience and my views on this new open source tool.